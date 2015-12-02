FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vice President Biden to address Ukraine's legislature
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 3:09 PM / 2 years ago

Vice President Biden to address Ukraine's legislature

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference following the Brdo-Brijuni Process Leaders' Meeting, at the presidential office in Zagreb, Croatia, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will address Ukraine’s legislature on Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to the country, a senior administration official said.

Biden will speak about U.S. opposition to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and American support for Ukraine’s debt restructuring agreement, the official said on Wednesday.

The official would not comment on whether the United States would pledge more military assistance to Ukraine during the trip next week.

Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk on Monday.

The visit comes on the heels of U.S. President Barack Obama’s discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris. Obama urged Putin to honor the Minsk cease-fire agreement in Ukraine.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.