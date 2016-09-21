FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden meets Ukraine's Poroshenko, urges faster reforms in energy, justice
#World News
September 21, 2016 / 1:17 AM / a year ago

Biden meets Ukraine's Poroshenko, urges faster reforms in energy, justice

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech in Riga, Latvia, August 23, 2016.Ints Kalnins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday and said it was imperative for Ukraine's leadership to accelerate reforms needed to strengthen Ukraine's energy and justice sectors, the White House said.

Biden also told Poroshenko that all policy steps had been taken to go ahead with the issuance of Ukraine's third U.S. sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1 billion, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
