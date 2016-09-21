Biden meets Ukraine's Poroshenko, urges faster reforms in energy, justice

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday and said it was imperative for Ukraine's leadership to accelerate reforms needed to strengthen Ukraine's energy and justice sectors, the White House said.

Biden also told Poroshenko that all policy steps had been taken to go ahead with the issuance of Ukraine's third U.S. sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1 billion, the White House said in a statement.