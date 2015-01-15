U.S. Treasury's Lew to visit Ukraine

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew pauses during remarks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will fly to Ukraine to meet with government officials and discuss a U.S. plan to provide up to $2 billion in loan guarantees to Kiev this year, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Lew will travel to Ukraine and other European countries after he attends the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22.

The United States, the International Monetary Fund and the European Union are working on an international package to support Ukraine’s economy and stave off government bankruptcy, as long as Kiev sticks by its pledges to pursue difficult reforms in areas such as corruption and the energy and finance sectors.