5 months ago
U.S. criticizes U.N. Human Rights Council over Palestine, Arab territories
#World News
March 20, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. criticizes U.N. Human Rights Council over Palestine, Arab territories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday criticized the U.N. Human Rights Council, saying addressing the human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories as part of its agenda exhibited the group's "long-standing bias against Israel."

In a statement issued as the Geneva-based council debated the issue, the State Department said "the United States will vote against every resolution put forth under this agenda item and is encouraging other countries to do the same."

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is reviewing its participation in the Geneva-based council, seeking to reform an agenda it says reflects an "obsession with Israel" and pointing out that no other nation had a whole agenda item devoted to it.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

