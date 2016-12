U.S. President Barack Obama (R) welcomes U.N. Secretary General-designate Antonio Guterres (L), of Portugal, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday said he was confident that U.N. secretary general-elect Antonio Guterres would be an effective manager of the international organization.

"He has an extraordinary reputation," Obama said ahead of his meeting at the White House with Guterres, a former prime minister of Portugal.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)