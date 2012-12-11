FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder signs laws restricting unions
December 11, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder signs laws restricting unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LANSING, Michigan (Reuters) - Michigan’s Republican Governor Rick Snyder on Wednesday signed into law a pair of measures banning mandatory membership of labor unions in a state that is home to the auto industry and birthplace of the United Auto Workers union.

His signature makes Michigan the nation’s 24th “right-to-work” state and only the second in the industrial Midwest.

“I have signed these bills into law,” Snyder said at a press conference.

Michigan Republicans, who hold majorities in both chambers of the state legislature, gave final approval to the laws earlier on Tuesday and rushed them to the governor’s desk. It took less than a week for the measures covering public and private sector unions to move through the legislature over the strong objections of Democrats and unions.

Opponents of the laws have vowed to try to overturn them in the courts or through a ballot initiative. They also could try to force recall elections of some lawmakers who supported right-to-work.

Reporting by David Bailey and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Greg McCune

