All-clear declared at California university after report of gunman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A California state university that placed a classroom building on lockdown on Thursday morning reopened the building about an hour later after declaring an all-clear, a campus police spokesman said.

San Jose State University said on its official Twitter feed that a search of Sweeney Hall “did not reveal anything” and that the building was open again.

The university urged students to “shelter in place” shortly after 10 a.m. based on reports that a white male dressed in all-black clothing had been seen in Sweeney Hall possibly with a handgun. The hall was placed on lockdown while officers searched for a possible suspect. The rest of the campus remained open.

San Jose State, located in the nation’s technology hub of Silicon Valley, serves about 30,000 students as part of the 23-campus California State University system.