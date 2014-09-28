FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Student reports being shot at Indiana State University
#U.S.
September 28, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Student reports being shot at Indiana State University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A student at Indiana State University, Terre Haute, reported to police on Saturday that he had been shot, police said, without giving details on any injuries the student may suffered.

The student was conscious and alert when officers arrived, the university’s police division said in a statement on its website.

“It is believed this is an isolated shooting incident,” the statement said. “There is a heavy police presence on campus though it is believed that the shooter has left the area.”

The university police chief could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
