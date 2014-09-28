Student reports being shot at Indiana State University

(Reuters) - A student at Indiana State University, Terre Haute, reported to police on Saturday that he had been shot, police said, without giving details on any injuries the student may suffered.

The student was conscious and alert when officers arrived, the university’s police division said in a statement on its website.

“It is believed this is an isolated shooting incident,” the statement said. “There is a heavy police presence on campus though it is believed that the shooter has left the area.”

The university police chief could not be immediately reached for comment.