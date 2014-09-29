FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indiana State University student arrested in campus shooting
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 29, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Indiana State University student arrested in campus shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police on Sunday arrested an Indiana State University student on a charge of shooting and wounding another student inside a residence hall on the Terre Haute campus, school officials said.

Calvin McCauley, 21, of Indianapolis, faced a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection with the Saturday shooting of a 20-year-old man, college police said in a release.

The two were acquainted and “were together for over an hour” the day of the shooting, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, has undergone surgery and was recovering, police said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear and it was not immediately known if McCauley had obtained an attorney.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.