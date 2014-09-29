Indiana State University student arrested in campus shooting

(Reuters) - Police on Sunday arrested an Indiana State University student on a charge of shooting and wounding another student inside a residence hall on the Terre Haute campus, school officials said.

Calvin McCauley, 21, of Indianapolis, faced a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection with the Saturday shooting of a 20-year-old man, college police said in a release.

The two were acquainted and “were together for over an hour” the day of the shooting, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, has undergone surgery and was recovering, police said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear and it was not immediately known if McCauley had obtained an attorney.