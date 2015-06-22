FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah police find family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide
June 22, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Utah police find family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Utah found a mother and father and their two young children shot to death inside a home overnight in an apparent Fathers’ Day murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a relative who visited the house in the town of Roy, about 25 miles north of Salt Lake City, about 10 p.m. MDT Sunday, Roy police Lieutenant Kevin Smith said at a news conference.

Smith named the deceased as Russell and Shawna Moore, their daughter Tylee, 6, and son Blake, 2. All had been fatally shot, and Russell’s wound appeared to be self-inflicted, he said.

Smith said the motive for the shootings was under investigation and that the couple had no known history of domestic disputes.

“It’s very tragic ... this was a very quiet family,” Smith said. “The neighbors didn’t hear anything coming from the home. The only screams they heard were from the people that found the scene.”

Police said the bodies were discovered by a relative who became concerned about Shawna after texting with her earlier in the day and not getting a reply.

Few other details were immediately available.

A photograph posted on Twitter by a KUTV journalist at the scene showed a modest single-story home with a U.S. flag on a pole and two vehicles out front, all surrounded by yellow police tape.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Bill Trott

