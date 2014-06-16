FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three children injured after parade cannon malfunctions in Utah
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 16, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

Three children injured after parade cannon malfunctions in Utah

Jennifer Dobner

2 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - Three children were injured at a parade in Utah when a spark from a cannon being used by a Civil War re-enactment group caused a bag of black gunpowder to explode, police said on Monday.

The group fired a cannon to signal the start of the annual Summerfest parade, which began on Saturday night in Orem, about 40 miles (64 km) south of Salt Lake City.

Police believe a spark from the cannon landed in a gunpowder pouch being carried by a young boy in the re-enactment group, igniting the explosion, said Lieutenant Guy Gustman of the Orem Police Department.

Two children standing nearby were also injured. Two of those hurt were aged 10 and one was 8, he said. Further details about the children were not released for privacy reasons.

All three were taken to the University of Utah Hospital Burn Center in Salt Lake City. On Monday, hospital officials said one child had been treated and released. The conditions of the other two were not immediately clear.

Gustman said the Civil War re-enactment group had taken part in the Summerfest parade for several years and previously fired the cannon during the event without incident.

Reporting by Jennifer Dobner; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.