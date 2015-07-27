Another ex-Utah attorney general pleads not guilty to corruption

Former Attorney General John Swallow leaves after being booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail in South Salt Lake City July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow pleaded not guilty on Monday to 14 criminal counts arising from a corruption scandal that has embroiled him and his predecessor in a wide-ranging criminal investigation, his lawyer said.

Swallow, 52, could face up to 30 years in prison if he is convicted on one misdemeanor and 13 felony charges including money-laundering, misuse of public funds, obstruction of justice and falsifying government documents.

His predecessor as the state’s attorney general, Mark Shurtleff, pleaded not guilty last month to two misdemeanors and five felony counts including official misconduct and bribery. Shurtleff also faces up to three decades behind bars if found guilty.

Swallow’s attorney, Steve McCaughey, entered his client’s not guilty pleas to 3rd District Court Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills. A four-month trial is scheduled for April 5, 2016.

“We’re just getting ready for the trial,” McCaughey said.

Swallow, a Republican, resigned in 2013 after serving only 11 months in office. Swallow had been hand-picked by Shurtleff, also a Republican, who served three terms, as his successor. A pre-trial conference in Shurtleff’s case is set for Aug. 10.

Both men were arrested and charged in July 2014 after lengthy investigations by county, state and federal authorities. A Utah House of Representatives panel and the lieutenant governor’s office also investigated the pair.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Swallow’s pleas are “the way the process is supposed to work.”

“Swallow has a presumption of innocence, and we’re just moving along in the process and looking forward to our day in court,” Gill said.