Utah man accused of trying to snatch sleeping girl, 5, from bedroom

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - Police with search dogs on Friday arrested a Utah man accused of trying to abduct a sleeping 5-year-old girl from her bed in the dead of night in a kidnapping foiled only because the child’s stepfather awakened to the sound of the front door opening.

Police said the suspected kidnapper entered the home in Sandy, Utah, early on Friday through an unlocked side or rear door, took the girl from a downstairs bedroom, and was leaving the house when the parents woke up. He gave up the girl and fled when challenged.

Police detained 46-year-old Troy Morley a few blocks from the home and said he could face charges including child kidnapping, burglary, trespassing and resisting arrest.

“The motive is unknown,” Sandy Police Department spokesman Sergeant Dean Carriger said of the predawn incident, adding that Morley was not known to the family and that it appeared to be a random act.

“The child’s stepfather confronted the man on the lawn and he relinquished the girl,” Carriger said.

The incident evoked painful memories of the Elizabeth Smart case, in which a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped from her bed at knifepoint in Salt Lake City in 2002.

Smart was found alive nine months later in Sandy, a suburb of Salt Lake City. Her kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, is serving two life terms after being convicted in federal court.

Morley was being treated for dog bites in a hospital and will be booked into the county jail later on Friday, police said.

Police are not naming the girl involved in Friday’s incident in order to protect her privacy.