Two Utah teens livestream ice cream burglary, get scooped up
July 14, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Two Utah teens livestream ice cream burglary, get scooped up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in Utah have scooped up two 16-year-old boys who stole tubs of ice cream from a truck while broadcasting their escapade live online, a blunder that led to their capture, authorities said.

A resident in West Weber, about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City, called sheriff’s deputies late on Sunday to report seeing the crime being streamed live on social media using Twitter’s Periscope App, police said.

“The investigating deputy tracked down the creator of the video, a 16-year-old male who lived in the neighborhood,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Monday.

The boy admitted breaking into the truck’s refrigerated trailer with a friend and stealing the contents, the sheriff’s office said.

“He also confessed to posting their caper online through Periscope,” it said. “The subject said he and his friend then went and randomly placed the tubs of ice cream on the front porches of some of their neighbors as a gift.”

The deputy spoke to the other boy, who confirmed the first boy’s account, the sheriff’s office said.

Both boys, who were not named, will be referred to juvenile court on burglary and theft charges, the statement said.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Will Dunham

