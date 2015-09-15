FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three dead, four missing after floods in Utah's Zion National Park
#U.S.
September 15, 2015 / 11:08 PM / 2 years ago

Three dead, four missing after floods in Utah's Zion National Park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Flash floods in Utah’s Zion National Park killed three people and four were missing after the group went to explore canyons shortly before heavy rains began, officials said on Tuesday.

“Of the seven individuals involved, three fatalities are confirmed and the remaining four are missing,” the park said in a statement. It said their vehicle was found at a trailhead on Monday evening in the Keyhole Canyon area, and that a search began on Tuesday morning.

Zion National Park is less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the small city of Hildale, on the Utah-Arizona border, where 12 people were killed by flash floods on Monday.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Will Dunham

