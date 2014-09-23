Utah man pleads guilty to hate crime for threatening interracial family

(Reuters) - An elderly Utah man pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime charge on Tuesday for threatening to kill two white members of an interracial family if they did not make an African American relative leave their home, prosecutors said.

Robert Keller, 71, admitted making the threats “to willfully intimidate and interfere with” the victims due to their race and because they occupied a dwelling with their family member, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

According to a plea deal, Keller wrote a note laden with expletives and racial slurs to the pair in December last year, saying in part: “If you want to live and raise Africans move to Africa or a southern state where they like blacks. We don‘t!”

The letter was left in the entrance of the housing complex where the victims worked in Hurricane, a city of about 14,000 people in the southwest of the state near Zion National Park.

Keller faces up to a year in prison and a fine of $100,000 after pleading guilty in federal court to one misdemeanor, namely a violation of the U.S legal code covering fair housing and the use or threat of force against others based on factors including their race or religion.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.

Carlie Christensen, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Utah, said such “despicable” crimes had no place in America.

“They not only hurt the individuals who are the object of such hate, but tear at the fabric of our society as a whole,” she said.

The case was investigated by FBI agents from Salt Lake City in cooperation with the Hurricane City Police Department.