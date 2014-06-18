FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utah teen admits stabbing two younger brothers to death
June 18, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

Utah teen admits stabbing two younger brothers to death

Jennifer Dobner

2 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - A 16-year-old Utah boy pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murdering his two younger brothers by stabbing them to death at the family’s home, prosecutors said, and will serve a term of 15 years to life in prison.

    Under a deal with prosecutors that lets him remain in juvenile detention until he is 21, Aza Vidinhar admitted two counts of murder, one in juvenile court and one in adult court, the Davis County Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

    He was just 15 in May last year when prosecutors say he intentionally stabbed his two brothers, aged 10 and 4, at their home in West Point, 35 miles northwest of Salt Lake City. 

    Vidinhar’s attorney, Todd Utzinger, has said the teen is sorry for his actions and agreed to plead guilty in order to spare his parents the pain of a trial.

    Under the plea deal, Vidinhar must complete treatment programs and stay out of trouble in juvenile detention, or he could face being sent to adult prison before he reaches 21.

Reporting by Jennifer Dobner; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Bill Trott

