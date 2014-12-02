Utah students back in class after boy arrested in gun scare

(Reuters) - A day after a 16-year-old boy brought a gun to a Utah high school with plans to shoot a girl and others, prompting his arrest and a campus-wide evacuation, students were allowed to return to class on Tuesday, police said.

Students at Fremont High School near Ogden were sent home Monday after another teen spotted a gun in the waistband of the boy’s pants and told a campus police officer, Weber County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Lane Findlay said.

“The kids were able to return this morning,” Findlay said.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of three counts of illegal possession of a firearm and booked into a juvenile detention center in connection, Findlay said.

He told investigators that he intended to shoot a student who had been saying negative things about him at the school, believed to be a girl with whom he had once had a relationship, Findlay said.

He was then going to shoot other students, Findlay said the boy told investigators. The boy faces charges of possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm in a restricted area and possession of a firearm with intent to assault, Findlay said.