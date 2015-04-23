FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah sex offender stole school bus, tried to lure kids -police
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 23, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

Utah sex offender stole school bus, tried to lure kids -police

Peg McEntee

2 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - A convicted sex offender in Utah stole an empty school bus and tried to pick up children in a small town before residents called police and he was arrested, authorities said on Thursday.

Patrick James Fredericksen, 30, found a list of names and directions aboard the vehicle when he stole it in Cleveland on Monday, said Janalee Luke of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

He tried to convince one child to get aboard, but the child’s father would not allow it, Luke said.

Fredericksen then asked a woman for directions to another child’s house, but she also thought he looked suspicious and called authorities, police said. A sheriff’s lieutenant quickly blocked the bus and arrested Fredericksen.

In jail, he broke a water pipe in his cell, flooding it and the booking area, police said. He faces two charges of theft of a vehicle, including for stealing another vehicle before he stole the bus, attempted child kidnapping, and damaging a cell.

In 2004, Fredericksen was convicted of a third-degree felony of unlawful sexual activity with a minor in Emery County and has been in and out of the Utah State Prison, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

He was being returned to the prison near Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Reporting by Peg McEntee; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.