One dead after storm causes multi-car pileup in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (Reuters) - A storm that blasted Utah on Tuesday with high winds, dust and fog caused a multi-car pileup on a major freeway that killed a man, officials said.

The storm, packing winds as high as 70 mph (113 kph), hit Interstate 80 just east of the Utah-Nevada state line, leading to the crash around noon, involving at least six trucks and 11 cars, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Todd Royce said.

The man killed in the collision has not yet been identified, Royce said. He added that the eastbound freeway was closed until about 7:30 p.m.

Footage broadcast by local media showed several vehicles totaled and the highway littered with debris. More than two dozen people were injured, broadcaster KSL-TV reported.

The National Weather Service predicted high winds late into Tuesday night, with rain, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

There were delays through the afternoon at the Salt Lake City International Airport, which briefly stopped departures due to the weather.