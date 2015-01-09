More sex charges for ex-Utah female teacher accused of raping teen boys

(Reuters) - A former Utah teacher who prosecutors say sexually abused a 17-year-old boy and sent him photos of her naked breasts while already accused of raping him and two other boys has been hit with additional charges, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Brianne Altice, 35, of suburban Salt Lake City, was charged this week with three counts of illegal sexual activity with the 17-year-old boy, one of three teen students she was charged with raping, according to court documents.

Altrice is also accused of violating a state law that bans giving harmful material to minors by texting the teen a picture of her breasts, court records show.

The former English teacher at Davis High School, about 25 miles north of Salt Lake, was free on bail on the rape charges at the time she engaged in sex acts with the 17-year-old, Deputy Davis County Attorney Susan Hunt said.

Altice initially was arrested and charged with rape in 2013 after a 16-year-old boy told police she had engaged with sex with him during a relationship that began in January of that year.

She was later accused of raping the 17-year-old and another teenaged boy stemming from relationships she allegedly had with them in 2013 and 2014 that included sexual intercourse, legal documents show.

“She was in a position of special trust which makes it impossible for victims to consent,” Hunt said.

Altice was fired in February after being placed on administrative leave by the Davis School District after her arrest in 2013, said district spokesman Chris Williams.

Williams said Altice was initially hired by the district in 2004 and served in a number of posts, including English instructor at a junior high school, before becoming an English teacher at Davis High School in August 2012.

Altice was arrested on Wednesday on the latest charges and released later that day from Davis County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bond, a jail official said. An attorney for Altice could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.