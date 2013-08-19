FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Utah girl dies in freak trampoline accident
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
August 19, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

Utah girl dies in freak trampoline accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A southern Utah girl died last week from injuries she received after a freak gust of wind carried away a backyard trampoline she was on, a spokeswoman for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

The girl, Oaklee Sidwell, 9, of Panguitch, in south-central Utah, had been playing on the trampoline on Tuesday and sat on it to put her shoes on, spokeswoman Cheryl Church said.

A large gust of wind lifted the trampoline off the ground, carrying it and the girl about 50 yards before she was dropped, she said.

Sidwell was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital and died on Wednesday. Church said the trampoline was anchored and described the girl’s death as a “freak accident.”

Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.