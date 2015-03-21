Police arrest a second suspect in slaying of Las Vegas mom

(Reuters) - Police in Las Vegas said Friday they had arrested the getaway driver in a high-profile shooting case that was initially thought to have been sparked by road rage.

Derrick Andrews, 26, was taken into custody at a home in northwest Las Vegas and booked on suspicion of murder, conspiracy, attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a prohibited place in the death of Tammy Meyers, a mother of four, police said.

Meyers, 44, was struck by a single bullet to the head on the night of Feb. 12 while in her green Buick Park Avenue outside her home. She died two days later after being taken off life support.

Last month, police arrested Erich Milton Nowsch, 19, saying he had told friends he had fired 22 times at a green car after a car chase through his neighborhood just a few miles from the famed Las Vegas strip.

Police said Meyers was shot after an altercation with the occupants of a silver sedan, while heading home after giving her 15-year-old daughter a driving lesson.

During the incident, a man got out of the sedan and threatened: “I‘m gonna come back for you and your daughter,” according to the girl’s account of the incident, which is contained in arrest warrants for Nowsch.

Police say that after that threat Tammy Meyers drove home, dropped off her daughter. Her 22-year-old son, Brandon, got in the car carrying a loaded handgun.

Brandon Meyers told police his mother then pursued the silver sedan. A passenger fired at them before the two vehicles met up in front of the Meyers home.