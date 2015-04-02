Las Vegas prosecutor won't seek death penalty in case of slain mother

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department photo shows a suspect in the fatal shooting February 12, 2015 of Tammy Meyers in Las Vegas being taken into custody in Las Vegas, Nevada February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/Handout

(Reuters) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said on Wednesday he will not seek the death penalty against two suspects involved in the high-profile Las Vegas shooting death of a mother, a case that was first believed to have been sparked by road rage.

Authorities said 19-year-old Erich Milton Nowsch fatally shot mother-of-four Tammy Meyers on the night of Feb. 12, and that Derrick Andrews, 26, drove the getaway car. Both were later arrested.

Meyers, 44, was shot once in the head while she was in her green Buick sedan outside her home and died two days later after being taken off life support.

“Steve Wolfson announced that he will not seek the death penalty in the case against Nowsch and Andrews,” the Clark County District Attorney’s Office said on its Twitter account.

Arrest warrants for Nowsch said he told two friends he fired 22 times at a green car after a cat-and-mouse car chase through his neighborhood just a few miles from the famed Las Vegas strip, and knew that he had shot someone when it was over.

Police said Meyers was shot after an altercation with the occupants of a silver sedan while heading home after giving her 15-year-old daughter a driving lesson.

During the incident, a man got out of the car and threatened: “I‘m gonna come back for you and your daughter,” according to the girl’s account of the incident, which is contained in arrest warrants for Nowsch.

Police say Meyers drove home and dropped off her daughter after that threat. Her 22-year-old son, Brandon, got in the car with a loaded handgun.

Brandon Meyers told police his mother then pursued the silver sedan. A passenger fired at them before the two vehicles met up in front of the Meyers home.