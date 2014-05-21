FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Impatience growing over Venezuela's attitude to crisis: Kerry
May 21, 2014 / 7:23 PM / 3 years ago

Impatience growing over Venezuela's attitude to crisis: Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses on the tarmac before boarding his plane at Andrews Air Force Base May 21, 2014, en route to Mexico. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Impatience with Venezuela’s government is growing over its “total failure” to demonstrate good faith in talks over resolving the crisis there, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media during a visit to Mexico City, Kerry said he hoped that sanctions on Venezuela would not be necessary but that “all options remain on the table”.

Since anti-government demonstrations began in Venezuela in February, 42 people have been killed and more than 800 injured. About 3,000 people have also been arrested, with more than 200 still behind bars.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
