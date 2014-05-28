Obama calls report on veteran care delays 'extremely troubling': White House

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at the commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama found a report confirming a coverup of long wait times at veterans’ care facilities “extremely troubling,” the White House said on Wednesday, noting the Veterans Affairs department must take immediate steps to reach out to people who are waiting for care.

“The president found the findings extremely troubling,” White House spokeswoman Jessica Santillo said, noting Obama was briefed on the inspector general’s report by his chief of staff, Denis McDonough.