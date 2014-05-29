FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama wants 'accountability' for veterans: White House
#Politics
May 29, 2014 / 5:58 PM / 3 years ago

Obama wants 'accountability' for veterans: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama talks at the White House Healthy Kids & Safe Sports Concussion Summit while in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama believes there needs to be “accountability” at the Veterans Administration once the facts are established about allegations of months-long wait times for veterans seeking healthcare, the White House said on Thursday.

Pressed on the status of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki, White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama wants to see the results of an inspector general’s inquiry into the charges as well as an internal audit Shinseki is conducting.

“He believes there ought to be accountability” once the facts are established from the probes, Carney said.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
