Obama wants 'accountability' for veterans: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama believes there needs to be “accountability” at the Veterans Administration once the facts are established about allegations of months-long wait times for veterans seeking healthcare, the White House said on Thursday.

Pressed on the status of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki, White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama wants to see the results of an inspector general’s inquiry into the charges as well as an internal audit Shinseki is conducting.

“He believes there ought to be accountability” once the facts are established from the probes, Carney said.