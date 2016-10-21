U.S. videogame voice artists go on strike

The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

(Reuters) - Actors who provide voice-overs for video games went on strike in the United States on Friday over pay and the refusal of employers to tell them what games they will be working on ahead of time.

The strike affects 11 gaming companies, including Electronic Arts Inc , Activision Blizzard Inc's Activision unit and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

The actors are represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Arts (SAG-AFTRA), which said it had been negotiating terms for a new contract for nearly two years.

The voice-over actors have been demanding for a bonus based on game sales on top of their pay.

The strike affects games that went into production after Feb. 17, 2015. (bit.ly/2eB6x0W)

The union, which represents about 160,000 film and TV performers, journalists, recording artists and radio personalities, said workers would picket Electronic Arts' studio in Los Angeles on Monday.