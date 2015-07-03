FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to host Vietnam's Trong at White House Tuesday
#World News
July 3, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to host Vietnam's Trong at White House Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will hold talks with Vietnam Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong at the White House on Tuesday, the White House said on Friday.

Trong will be Vietnam’s first party general secretary to visit the United States.

“The President looks forward to discussing with General Secretary Trong ways to strengthen further the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, reflecting on the accomplishments of the past 20 years since the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations,” the White House said in a statement.

It added Obama and Trong would also discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership, human rights, and bilateral defense cooperation.

Hanoi has strengthened its military relationship with former foe Washington since a territorial dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea has heated up in the past couple of years.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

