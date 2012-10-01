US Ex-Im OKs $118 million loan for Vietnam to buy Lockheed satellite

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Export-Import Bank on Monday said it has approved an $118 million direct loan to a Vietnamese state-owned company to buy a telecommunications satellite and other goods and services from Lockheed Martin (LMT.N).

“By providing financing for Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group, this Ex-Im Bank loan supports U.S. manufactured satellites and U.S. jobs,” Linda Reiners, a vice president at Lockheed Martin, said in a statement.