Milwaukee man pleads guilty in Stradivarius violin theft

The 300-year-old Stradivarius violin that was taken from the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's concertmaster in an armed robbery is pictured in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in this February 6, 2014 handout photo at a news conference after it was recovered. REUTERS/Jon D. Riemann/Milwaukee Police/Handout

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - A Milwaukee man accused of stealing a 300-year-old Stradivarius violin from a concert musician pleaded guilty on Friday to felony robbery, circuit court records show.

Salah Jones, 42, faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in Milwaukee County Circuit Court to stealing the violin, valued at about $5 million.

Jones was accused of using a stun gun to incapacitate concert musician Frank Almond as he left a concert in a Milwaukee suburb on Jan. 27 and taking the violin, made in 1715, according to prosecutors.

Jones told a witness that stealing a Stradivarius violin “was his dream theft” because of its potential value, the criminal complaint said.

Authorities recovered the instrument - undamaged, inside a suitcase - in the attic of a Milwaukee home nine days after the theft.

The so-called Lipinski Stradivarius had been on loan indefinitely to Almond from a private owner. It is one of roughly 600 violins, violas and cellos still in existence that were built by the famed Italian artisan Antonio Stradivari.

The man accused of supplying Jones with the stun gun, Universal Knowledge Allah, 37, was sentenced in July to 3-1/2 years in prison and 3-1/2 years in extended supervision for being a party to the crime.