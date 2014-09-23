FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Virginia student's abduction
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 24, 2014 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Virginia student's abduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a University of Virginia student who was reported missing earlier this month.

The warrant seeks the arrest of 32-year-old Jesse Matthew on suspicion of abduction with the intent to defile, Charlotteville Police Chief Tim Longo told reporters at a press conference.

Hannah Graham has not been seen since the early morning hours of Sept. 13.

(This story corrects spelling of suspect’s name in second paragraph to Matthew from Mathew)

Reporting by John Clarke; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.