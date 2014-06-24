FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man who shot self at Arlington was 92-year-old retired officer
June 24, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

Man who shot self at Arlington was 92-year-old retired officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot at Arlington National Cemetery has been identified as a 92-year-old retired U.S. Air Force officer, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, who died on Friday, was identified as retired Air Force Colonel Robert Terrill of Falls Church, Virginia, the cemetery said in a statement.

“Although we have not completely ruled it out in order to conduct a complete and thorough investigation, we do not suspect foul play at this point in the investigation,” Chris Grey, the spokesman for the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command, said in the statement.

Arlington National Cemetery said in the statement it was unaware of any other similar incidents ever at the cemetery, the premier final resting place for U.S. veterans and their family members. More than 400,000 people are buried at Arlington, across the Potomac River from Washington.

The shooting took place at the Columbarium Courts, which contains the remains of 50 victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the Pentagon. It overlooks the west side of the Pentagon, where hijackers crashed an airliner into the U.S. Department of Defense headquarters.

Reporting by Ian Simpson, editing by G Crosse

