FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two vessels collide, others grounded amid gusting winds off Virginia coast
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 16, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Two vessels collide, others grounded amid gusting winds off Virginia coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A rig vessel and a container ship collided in a shipping channel in the Chesapeake Bay, off the Virginia coast, on Tuesday amid gusting winds blamed for causing a bulk carrier to run aground and a dozen other ships to drag anchor, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The 79-foot (24-meter) rig vessel, Petite, and a 1,065-foot container ship, MSC Charleston, “reportedly collided due to weather” at about 7.30 p.m., the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“There was no initial report of damage, pollution or injuries to either vessel, and both are safely anchored pending a Coast Guard investigation,” it said.

The winds gusting to 70 mph at Cape Henry caused 12 ships anchored in the Lynnhaven vicinity to drag anchor and caused a 751-foot bulk carrier, Ornak, to run aground at about 8.35 p.m., the Coast Guard said.

Local tug boat operators and the Virginia Pilot office sent boats to help stabilize wayward vessels.

The Coast Guard said there were no reports of injuries or pollution, though it made no mention of disruptions to shipping traffic.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.