Virginia university bomb threat probe wraps up, classes resume
March 6, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Virginia university bomb threat probe wraps up, classes resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Police have finished investigating a written bomb threat at Virginia’s George Mason University and classes will resume as scheduled, the school said on Thursday.

The threat was found overnight at the Art and Design Building at the university’s Fairfax campus, about 15 miles west of Washington, the school said in a statement on its website.

Police concluded their investigation and the building was deemed safe, it said. The Art and Design Building is open and classes will resume there as scheduled.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Nick Zieminski

