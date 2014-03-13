FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia university back to normal after bomb threat
March 13, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

Virginia university back to normal after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A George Mason University campus resumed normal operations after a bomb threat was investigated on Thursday, the Virginia school said.

The police investigation at the Prince William campus, about 30 miles southwest of Washington has concluded, the university said on its website.

Buildings had been evacuated and shuttle bus service was suspended as authorities sought information about who made the bomb threat.

The school’s students were on spring break this week. Nearly 33,920 students attend George Mason, according to the website.

The bomb threat came a week after a written threat was found at George Mason’s Fairfax campus. A search turned up nothing.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis

