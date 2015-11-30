Dozens injured as bus filled with college students overturns in Virginia

(Reuters) - More than 30 people were injured on Sunday when a bus transporting college students after the Thanksgiving holiday overturned on a Virginia highway, media reports said.

The bus, carrying some 50 people, most of them students, from Richmond back to Virginia Tech, Radford University and the University of Virginia, flipped onto its side on the Powhite Parkway near Chesterfield, media reported, citing State Police and emergency responders.

Virtually all of the injuries were bumps and bruises.

The Virginia State Police could not be reached to verify the reports’ details.