#U.S.
August 27, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Fighter plane crashes in Virginia national forest: USA Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An F-15C fighter plane crashed in western Virginia on Wednesday and the status of the pilot was not immediately known, USA Today reported.

The newspaper, citing an Air Force spokeswoman, said the single-pilot plane had flown out of the Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Massachusetts.

The crash took place in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in western Virginia, the paper said.

The Virginia State Police were notified of a plane crash in Augusta County just after 9 a.m. EDT, spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.

She said state and local police were trying to reach the crash site and there were no reports of injuries on the ground.

The state police were not confirming the type of aircraft involved, she said.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech

