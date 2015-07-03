Brazil cyclist killed at World Police and Fire Games near Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Brazilian cyclist was killed and two other riders were critically injured in a crash on Thursday during an international bicycle race near Washington, D.C., police said.

One cyclist blew out a tire and lost control, colliding with the other two riders at the annual World Police and Fire Games, which drew some 12,000 first responders and law enforcers to compete in sporting events in the Washington area, police said.

Carlos Silva, 48, died from his injuries a few hours after the early-afternoon crash in Dumfries, Virginia, about 35 miles (56 km) south of Washington, Prince William County police said.

The other injured cyclists, identified only as two men aged 44 and 43, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The 10-day event draws competitors from some 70 nations to compete in events that include hockey, tennis, wrestling, archery, shooting and swimming.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured competitors,” event officials wrote on Facebook.