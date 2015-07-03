FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil cyclist killed at World Police and Fire Games near Washington
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 3, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil cyclist killed at World Police and Fire Games near Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Brazilian cyclist was killed and two other riders were critically injured in a crash on Thursday during an international bicycle race near Washington, D.C., police said.

One cyclist blew out a tire and lost control, colliding with the other two riders at the annual World Police and Fire Games, which drew some 12,000 first responders and law enforcers to compete in sporting events in the Washington area, police said.

Carlos Silva, 48, died from his injuries a few hours after the early-afternoon crash in Dumfries, Virginia, about 35 miles (56 km) south of Washington, Prince William County police said.

The other injured cyclists, identified only as two men aged 44 and 43, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The 10-day event draws competitors from some 70 nations to compete in events that include hockey, tennis, wrestling, archery, shooting and swimming.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our injured competitors,” event officials wrote on Facebook.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.