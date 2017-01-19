Virginia inmate executed despite arguments against drug 'cocktail'

(Reuters) - A Virginia inmate was executed on Wednesday for murdering two young sisters during a 2006 killing spree, after the Supreme Court denied a stay request despite his argument that the use of compounded lethal drugs violated his constitutional rights.
Ricky Gray, 39, died by lethal injection at 9:42 p.m. local time at the Greensville Correctional Center, Virginia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney said in an emailed statement
