7 months ago
Virginia inmate executed despite arguments against drug 'cocktail'
#U.S.
January 19, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 7 months ago

Virginia inmate executed despite arguments against drug 'cocktail'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Death row inmate Ricky Gray is shown in this undated photo released in Washington, DC, U.S. in 2016. Virginia Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A Virginia inmate was executed on Wednesday for murdering two young sisters during a 2006 killing spree, after the Supreme Court denied a stay request despite his argument that the use of compounded lethal drugs violated his constitutional rights.

Ricky Gray, 39, died by lethal injection at 9:42 p.m. local time at the Greensville Correctional Center, Virginia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney said in an emailed statement

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

