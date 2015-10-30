Six hurt in Virginia high school chemistry lab fire

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a Virginia high school’s chemistry lab on Friday, injuring a teacher and five students, two of them seriously, officials said.

The fire occurred about 9:40 a.m. EDT at Woodson High School in Fairfax, a Washington suburb, said Mary Shaw, a spokeswoman for the Fairfax County Public Schools. The high school was evacuated.

Fairfax County Fire Chief Richard Bowers said two students were airlifted to a Washington burn treatment center with non-life-threatening injuries and were in serious condition.

Three students and the teacher were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. All the victims suffered chemical burns, Bowers told a televised news conference.

Live news reports showed students streaming from the school and assembling near a football stadium.

A hazardous materials team went to the site. Bowers said the cause of the fire was under investigation.