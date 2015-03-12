Virginia university fraternity suspended for hazing incident

(Reuters) - Virginia’s Washington and Lee University has suspended a fraternity for three years after a stun gun was used on a new member.

A member of the fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, used a Taser on the recruit and to intimidate other new members, President Kenneth Ruscio said in a letter on Wednesday to faculty, staff and students.

“This was a case of clear physical abuse,” Ruscio said. There were no serious injuries.

The suspension comes the same week the University of Oklahoma shut down its Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity after it was linked to a video showing students singing a racist song.

The Washington and Lee incident was reported through the Lexington school’s online hazing report form on Friday and university police investigated, Ruscio said.

Phi Kappa Psi was suspended by the school’s Interfraternity Council on Tuesday for a year and a half. Ruscio extended the suspension to three years, effective immediately.