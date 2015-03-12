FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia university fraternity suspended for hazing incident
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 12, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia university fraternity suspended for hazing incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Virginia’s Washington and Lee University has suspended a fraternity for three years after a stun gun was used on a new member.

A member of the fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, used a Taser on the recruit and to intimidate other new members, President Kenneth Ruscio said in a letter on Wednesday to faculty, staff and students.

“This was a case of clear physical abuse,” Ruscio said. There were no serious injuries.

The suspension comes the same week the University of Oklahoma shut down its Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity after it was linked to a video showing students singing a racist song.

The Washington and Lee incident was reported through the Lexington school’s online hazing report form on Friday and university police investigated, Ruscio said.

Phi Kappa Psi was suspended by the school’s Interfraternity Council on Tuesday for a year and a half. Ruscio extended the suspension to three years, effective immediately.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.