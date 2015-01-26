FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia ex-governor to stay out of prison pending appeal: court
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 26, 2015 / 8:48 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia ex-governor to stay out of prison pending appeal: court

Gary Robertson

2 Min Read

Former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell addresses the media after his sentencing hearing in Richmond, Virginia January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jay Westcott

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - Former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell will remain free pending his appeal of conviction on 11 federal corruption charges, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday.

McDonnell, a Republican, had been scheduled to report to prison on Feb. 9 to begin serving a two-year sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge James Spencer.

The former governor and his wife, Maureen, were found guilty in September of accepting $177,000 in gifts and loans from dietary supplement entrepreneur Jonnie Williams Sr. in exchange for promoting his company’s main product.

The ruling from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond said McDonnell was unlikely to flee or be a threat to the community if he was released.

McDonnell, who also is a former Virginia attorney general, will remain free while he pursues his appeal, the court said. Prosecutors had vigorously opposed his release.

The court’s ruling said McDonnell’s appeal “raises a substantial question of law” that if decided in his favor could warrant a reversal of his convictions or a new trial.

McDonnell’s attorneys have asserted that he did not exercise any “official act” to help Williams, and that prosecutors had overreached by trying to define such an act broadly.

The court has scheduled oral arguments in the case on May 12.

McDonnell, 60, was once mentioned as a potential Republican vice presidential candidate and left office in January 2014.

Maureen McDonnell, the former first lady, is due to be sentenced on eight corruption convictions on Feb. 20.

(This story has been refiled to update the headline)

Reporting by Gary Robertson; Editing by Ian Simpson, Grant McCool and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.