Virginia ex-governor, wife to fight corruption charges: lawyers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, plan to fight a grand jury’s corruption charges filed on Tuesday that they accepted improper gifts from a supporter, the couple said in separate statements released through their lawyers.

“We did not violate the law, and I will use every available resource and advocate I have for as long as it takes to fight these false allegations,” Robert McDonnell, who left office this month, said in his statement.