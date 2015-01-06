Ex-Virginia governor sentenced to two years in prison for corruption

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - Former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of probation on Tuesday for a federal corruption conviction.

McDonnell, the first Virginia governor to be sentenced for bribe-taking, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Spencer in Richmond.

A jury convicted McDonnell, a Republican, and his wife Maureen in September of accepting sweetheart loans and lavish gifts from a businessman in exchange for promoting his company.