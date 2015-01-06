FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Virginia governor sentenced to two years in prison for corruption
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 6, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Virginia governor sentenced to two years in prison for corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - Former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of probation on Tuesday for a federal corruption conviction.

McDonnell, the first Virginia governor to be sentenced for bribe-taking, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Spencer in Richmond.

A jury convicted McDonnell, a Republican, and his wife Maureen in September of accepting sweetheart loans and lavish gifts from a businessman in exchange for promoting his company.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.