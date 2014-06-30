FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virginia man strips naked and flees, spends birthday in jail
June 30, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia man strips naked and flees, spends birthday in jail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Virginia man was arraigned on Monday after a weekend in which police said he stripped naked at a pizza restaurant after a pub crawl and led them on a chase before crashing into parked cars.

Charles Mack, 23, was spotted walking down the street naked after stripping at the restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, late on Saturday, police said.

When police tried to arrest him, Mack got into his car and drove off. He struck three vehicles before police restrained him with a Taser. There were no injuries.

Mack had been part of a group called “The All-American Bar Crawl,” which started at 2 p.m. and visited 14 bars.

Arlington County Police Department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said Mack was charged with indecent exposure, driving while intoxicated, disregarding police demands, three counts of hit and run and one count of possession of narcotics.

Mack spent his birthday on Sunday in jail.

Some residents complained last year about the neighborhood bar crawl, which offers drink specials at bars, and have pushed Arlington lawmakers to restrict such events.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
