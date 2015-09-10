Scandal-hit former Virginia lawmaker bows out of election bid

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - A former Virginia Democratic legislator, who won his last election campaigning from a jail cell and reported to the legislative session on work release, gave up his bid for the state Senate on Thursday, citing health concerns.

Joseph D. Morrissey, who was once disbarred for fighting and bad courtroom behavior, said he would leave the race for a Richmond-area Senate seat immediately.

“After speaking with all of my health care providers, I have decided to withdraw from the state senate race and focus on rehabilitating my diaphragm,” Morrissey said in a statement.

Last week, the 57-year-old Morrissey disclosed the problem with his diaphragm but said he thought it would only mean a suspension of his campaign.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor last December for his relationship with a receptionist who began working in his office when she was 17. He is now married to the woman and they have a child.

During a three-month stay in an area jail, Morrissey commuted to the state legislature on work release and also ran for re-election to the Virginia House of Delegates.

He stunned political pundits by winning re-election to his House seat in a special election in January.

Morrissey captured 42 percent of the vote in the three-way race.

He subsequently gave up the House seat he had held since 2008 to run for the state Senate in the November election

Fellow Democratic state Senator Rosalyn Dance, who was running for re-election against Morrissey, said: “I wish him well.”

Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor at the University of Mary Washington, said he expected to see Morrissey running for public office again soon.

“If being in jail doesn’t stop Joe Morrissey from being on the ballot, I doubt whether a health problem will either,” Farnsworth said.