FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
University of Virginia investigates alleged sex assault
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 26, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

University of Virginia investigates alleged sex assault

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police are investigating a possible sexual assault of a female student at University of Virginia, an allegation that comes after a discredited magazine story about fraternity rape there, a school spokesman said on Thursday.

The woman was found on Sunday in a Charlottesville apartment and taken to the university emergency room, university police said on Wednesday in a statement.

Police believe she was drugged and assaulted, the statement said.

University spokesman Anthony de Bruyn said the Charlottesville Police Department was investigating the incident since it occurred off campus.

The school in Charlottesville, Virginia’s flagship public university, was the subject of a now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine article in November about an alleged gang rape at a fraternity.

The school temporarily suspended activities by fraternities and sororities, and put more safety precautions in place.

University police are still investigating a reported sexual assault of a female student on Jan. 30 in a dormitory.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.