University of Virginia investigates alleged sex assault

(Reuters) - Police are investigating a possible sexual assault of a female student at University of Virginia, an allegation that comes after a discredited magazine story about fraternity rape there, a school spokesman said on Thursday.

The woman was found on Sunday in a Charlottesville apartment and taken to the university emergency room, university police said on Wednesday in a statement.

Police believe she was drugged and assaulted, the statement said.

University spokesman Anthony de Bruyn said the Charlottesville Police Department was investigating the incident since it occurred off campus.

The school in Charlottesville, Virginia’s flagship public university, was the subject of a now-discredited Rolling Stone magazine article in November about an alleged gang rape at a fraternity.

The school temporarily suspended activities by fraternities and sororities, and put more safety precautions in place.

University police are still investigating a reported sexual assault of a female student on Jan. 30 in a dormitory.