FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunman kills Virginia police officer, teenager in shooting spree
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 1, 2014 / 3:42 AM / 3 years ago

Gunman kills Virginia police officer, teenager in shooting spree

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A gunman in Norfolk, Virginia, shot a passing motorist to death and killed a police officer in a shooting spree before dying in a struggle with another officer on Friday night, authorities said on Saturday.

James Brown, 29, fired randomly out of his vehicle on Friday night, striking Mark Rodriguez, 17, who died of his injuries at the scene, Norfolk Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said at a news conference. Brown kept firing randomly and police received several 911 calls, Goldsmith said.

Police found Brown’s vehicle at his house and he began firing a high-powered weapon from inside the house, striking officer Brian Jones several times, Goldsmith said. Jones, who had worked for the department for five years, died at a hospital while an off-duty officer shot by Brown is expected to fully recover, Goldsmith said.

Brown fled from the scene and crashed into another vehicle while speeding away from a pursuing police car, Goldsmith said. After the crash, he refused to give himself up, fought and tried to disarm a police officer, Goldsmith said. The officer shot and killed Brown, he said.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Jonathan Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.