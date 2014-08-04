FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia family of five killed in apparent murder-suicide
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 4, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

Virginia family of five killed in apparent murder-suicide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Culpeper, Virginia, family of five was shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide, with the father the suspected shooter, police said on Monday.

The bodies of Clarence and Shauna Washington, both 35, and their three daughters, ages 4, 6, and 13, were discovered by officers late on Sunday inside their house, said Detective Angela Deavers of the Culpeper County Sheriff Office.

Shauna Washington’s mother called police around 10 p.m. to report a “death scene,” she said. Police suspect Clarence Washington was the gunman.

Police cleared the scene after collecting evidence, including a gun. The bodies were removed for autopsies.

The Virginia State Police were assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Culpeper is a town of about 17,000 people some 50 miles (80 km) southwest of Washington.

Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.